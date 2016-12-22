Avoiding the ‘Christmas Coronary’

By Joe Conger

Along with the food, the parties, the decorating and the in-laws, the Christmas holiday season also brings an increase in heart attacks. CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Emergency Department Director Dr. Mark Ogden warns that cardiac deaths increase by about five percent during the holiday season – and it’s not just in the United States.

“Holiday stress and increased alcohol consumption can affect heart health,” said Dr. Ogden. “Cold weather means more people are staying inside, and that can lead to diminished Vitamin D levels, which can also increase cardiovascular risk,” he added.

Global studies showed that deadly heart attacks increase in December and January around the world. A study published in 2004 in “Circulation” found heart-related deaths increased during the holiday season, and that the number of cardiac deaths is highest on Dec. 25 than on any other day of the year.

Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day) had the second and third highest numbers of cardiac deaths.

Dr. Ogden said some patients wait until after the holiday to seek medical attention, which can create complications.

“There’s a lot of denial at this time of year about getting care,” Dr. Ogden said. “Don’t put it off just because it’s inconvenient.”

Physicians suggest limiting the Christmas sweets and instead eating healthier, low-fat foods and foods rich in Vitamin D to protect the heart during the winter season. Dressing to stay warm, especially for people traveling from a warm environment to an area with cold weather, can help guard against the effects cold temperatures can have on cardiovascular health.

“If you experience the symptoms of a heart attack, call 911 or head to the nearest emergency room,” Ogden said.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa is proud to have Centers which are accredited as Certified Chest Pain Centers with PCI designation from the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care. Chest Pain Center accreditation ensures a Hospital meets or exceeds quality-of-care measures based on improving the process for the care of the patient with acute coronary syndrome.