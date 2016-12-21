Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center honors the life of Emma Tenayuca

Dec 21, 2016 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Emma Tenayuca, San Antonio’s acclaimed labor and human rights activist, who died at the age of 83 on July 23, 1999.

To celebrate her birthday, a dozen community partners will kick off a series of events to both honor the historic icon’s lifelong commitment to justice and compassion for the poor, and to encourage community awareness among our city’s children.

The year’s commemorative events will begin with a 100th Birthday Party at the Guadalupe Theater (1301 Guadalupe St.), Wednesday Dec. 21 from 7-8:30 p.m. in which a giant cake with 100 candles and a hundred quotes from Emma will be blown out by the attendees, in a Windstorm of Justice. The evening’s events also include a sneak preview segment of a new version of the children’s play about Emma, a short film, a reading and a birthday piñata.

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center will dedicate their Holiday Posada to Emma, which will begin at 6 p.m., and the 100th birthday celebration begins at 7 p.m. The community is invited to join the fun!

For more information, please visit guadalupeculturalarts.org.