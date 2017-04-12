Gonzaba gearing up for medal mania!

Gonzaba Medical Group (GMG) is gearing up for Fiesta with its second annual “Donde Esta Diego?” Medal Scavenger Hunt. The event is open to the public and participation details are available via GMG’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GonzabaMedical/ .

The scavenger hunt is city-wide, and the goal is for participants to attend Fiesta events and visit GMG clinics to collect a total of six medals that will spell out F-I-E-S-T-A. Each Viva Fiesta! medal has a different color ribbon and features “Diego,” the Fiesta donkey, with a stethoscope. The contest will be held until Friday, May 5, 2017. Once a participant has collected all six medals, they are eligible for a raffle to win prizes. Winners will be announced Saturday, May 6, 2017.

Last year, GMG celebrated Fiesta by hosting its first scavenger hunt and giving away approximately 5,000 medals. Twenty contestants successfully obtained the complete set of medals. There will be 100 sets available this year. GMG staff will get a sneak peek of their 2017 Fiesta Medals at a private unveiling next week. Participants should continue to follow the GMG Facebook page throughout the event for updates.

“We had an incredible response last year and people really enjoyed the scavenger hunt and visiting a variety of Fiesta events and GMG clinics to collect the medals. They loved the concept and the fact that we were giving away medals to everyone who wanted one,” Dr. Bill Gonzaba, GMG’s president and CEO, said. “We hope to have even more participation this year!”