El Coyote cumplió 34 años

Eighth Annual Hispanicize Event Renews Major Media Alliance with NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, Comcast, MSNBC, NBC News and USA Network MIAMI – March 23, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – Organizers of the Hispanicize event, the nation’s largest and most iconic event for Latino trendsetters and newsmakers, announced they have renewed their alliance with NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, Comcast, MSNBC, NBC News and USA Network as Presenting Media Partners of Hispanicize 2017 that will take place April …

LBI Media Partners With Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® For Third Consecutive Year To Raise Funds During Two-Day Radiothon — Spanish language radio group in Houston and Dallas to host a two-day radiothon to raise funds for national non-profit organization benefiting the top children’s hospitals in Houston and Dallas —