Whataburger ‘Oh Whata Night’ fundraiser to benefit San Antonio Food Bank

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Whataburger customers can show their support for the San Antonio Food Bank by enjoying their favorite menu items at any Whataburger location in Bexar County, and 20 percent of Whataburger’s sales from 6 to 8 p.m. will be donated to the food bank.

These funds will be added to the $25,000 Whataburger is donating as a presenting sponsor of “SA Goes Orange for Hunger,” the San Antonio Food Bank’s campaign designed to encourage everyone to “Go Orange” and take action to fight hunger during September.

“Hunger prevention is very near and dear to our hearts at Whataburger, and we’re committed to bringing the community together in taking action against hunger,” said Whataburger Vice President of Corporate Communications Pam Cox. “It’s a privilege to partner with the San Antonio Food Bank for the seventh year, and with the support of our most loyal customers, we’re able to help make sure our neighbors have enough to eat by donating a percent of the evening’s sales to the food bank.”

