Top Christmas cookies to ring in the holiday season

Christmas is a special holiday that brings families together around the Christmas tree whether it is un-wrapping gifts or eating a good meal that you have been anticipating.

However, what is a good Christmas without some delicious cookies that you can only get away with eating during the holiday season. La Prensa would like for you and your family to try and bake these two classic cookie recipes to enjoy this weekend, courtesy of Food Network.

Throwdown Chocolate Chip Cookies

Total Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 3 dozen

2 cups plus 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup dark brown muscavado sugar

1/3 cup light brown muscavado sugar

2 large eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

One 5-ounce block semisweet chocolate, chopped into chunks, such as Callebaut

One 5-ounce block milk chocolate, chopped into chunks, such as Callebaut

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line baking sheets with parchment or silicone pads.

Whisk together the flour, salt and baking soda in a bowl. Place the butter in the bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and beat until smooth, about one minute. Add the sugars and continue mixing, scraping down the sides and bottom of the bowl until light and fluffy, about two minutes longer. Add the eggs, one at a time, and the vanilla extract. Add half of the flour mixture and mix until just incorporated. Add the remaining flour mixture, again mixing until just combined. Remove the bowl from the stand and fold in the chocolate chunks.

Using a small ice cream scoop, spoon the dough onto the prepared baking sheets, leaving at least 2 inches between each cookie, and bake on the middle rack until the cookies are lightly golden brown and still soft in the middle, about 11 minutes. Let the cookies rest for two minutes on the baking sheets before removing them to a baking rack with a wide metal spatula. Let the cookies cool on the baking rack for a few minutes before eating. Repeat with the remaining dough.

Butter and Jam Thumbprints

Total Time: 1 hour 8 minutes

Servings: about 24 to 30 cookies

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

3/4 cup unsalted butter (1 1/2 sticks), softened

2/3 cup sugar, plus more for rolling

1 large egg

1/2 vanilla bean, seeds scraped from pod, or 1/8 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/3 cup raspberry, cherry or strawberry jam

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone mats.

Whisk the flour, baking powder and salt together in a bowl.

In another bowl, whip the butter and the sugar with a hand-held mixer until fluffy, about five minutes. Beat in the egg and vanilla until just combined. Slowly beat in the dry ingredients in two additions, mixing just until incorporated.

Scoop the dough into 1-inch balls with a cookie or ice cream scoop and roll in sugar. Place about 2-inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Press a thumbprint into the center of each ball, about 1/2-inch deep. Fill each indentation with about 3/4 teaspoon jam.

Bake cookies until the edges are golden, about 15 minutes. (For even color, rotate the pans from top to bottom about halfway through baking.) Cool cookies on the baking sheets. Serve.

You can store cookies in a tightly sealed container for up to five days.

For more information, visit www.foodnetwork.com.