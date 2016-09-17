Savor UTSA football games with perfected Alamodome options

Now that the football season has started for UTSA at the Alamodome, it was also time to start fresh for the venue by bringing in more savory food options.

SAVOR… Black Tie recently kicked off a new partnership with San Antonio’s local community businesses by offering many football fanatics five new restaurants to choose from that offer high quality food, service and hospitality. The local dining legends that will now be serving their rich flavorful menu items include the Big Bib BBQ, Earl Abel’s, Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant, Candy’s Old Fashion and Wild Leaf.

Executive Chef Patrick Cole wanted to bring in his wealth and culinary knowledge to the venue to give hungry foodies the best fan experiences for guests as well as the Alamodome family. Even though the basic concessions stand food will still be available, Chef Cole wanted to expand the palettes of tourists and locals for them to taste the flavor of San Antonio.

“I wanted to bring in options that represent San Antonio,” explained Chef Cole to La Prensa. “I have been a Texan my entire life… so we brought in the Southern flavor, the Tex-Mex flavor to try to bring different tastes and perception because I want to move pass the standard hamburger or hot dog.”

The best part of the fall season for many Texans is football and food and Chef Cole recalls a time when many football fanatics did not have high quality dishes to enjoy while watching the game. He says that in 2016, he wants to make the pairing a memorable experience.

Here are the five new food options you will have when you go to your next UTSA football game.

If you would like to enjoy a Texas Staple while Watching Texas’ favorite pastime, you would enjoy the Big Bib BBQ. This is a true Texas-style BBQ restaurant that takes pride in offering football fanatics a full service, family-friendly experience.

In fact, the Big Bib’s barbecue is slow-cooked for up to 14 hours everyday with aged oak and mesquite wood. Get ready to scream for your home team while getting your rub on.

If you enjoy the plate that includes Southern Comfort, stop by Earl Abel’s. For the past 78 years, The restaurant has served fresh, home-style foods seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner for the past 78 years and it has not stopped Mr. Abel saying, “Eat Here and Diet Home.”

If you enjoy All-American food, try Candy’s Old Fashion. Once you step into the stand of the restaurant, you will see that they pride themselves in recreating the popular recipes you have remembered tasting since childhood.

It is customer recommendations to try the Double Meat and Cheese Burger that includes over a 1/2lb. of meat along with fries. No better way to yell Fumble or Touchdown than with an American meal.

On a lighter note, Wild Leaf is a new restaurant SAVOR… Black Tie has introduced for those who enjoy fitter options. The company is proud to promote healthy concessions food choices at their newest stand.

At Wild Leaf guests can find items such as salads, fruits, wraps and even a variety of juices.

If you are in the mood for a Tex-Mex flavor, Los Barrios is your winner. Since 1979, the restaurant has been a longtime favorite restaurant in San Antonio, consistently winning awards and earning wide acclaim for its food in its long history.

What ultimately brings customers back is the steaming aroma and flavors of the Mexican family kitchen. This Tex-Mex staple will give your football experience a kick to the winning goal.

Ultimately, providing several options to choose from for football fanatics was a great idea on SAVOR… Black Tie’s behalf. They have achieved their goal to create a dining destination that will delight the cravings of many visitors to the Alamodome and to deliver an extraordinary guest experience to every person who enters the venue.

“Locals are ready to enjoy something they are use to tasting and enjoying while it gives tourist a brand new taste they are not use to,” stated Artist Moore, director of operations for Big Bib Barbecue.