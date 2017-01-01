San Antonio Cocktail Conference promises to be bigger and bolder in 2017

Just as the holiday season comes to an end, many will need plans for recovering from those family-intense activities. The San Antonio Cocktail Conference provides five days and nights of relief in the form of parties, seminars, tastings and whimsy – focused on the creative craft of cocktails. Best of all, a full 100 percent of the profits from SACC ticket sales are donated to children’s charities.

The 2017 SACC events promise to be bigger and bolder than ever, featuring new event venues and twists on favorites. Event tickets on sale now include:

Women Shaking it Up: Cookies and Cocktails at La Villita ($65)

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Celebrating women who ‘shake it up’ in non-traditional careers, SACC presents cocktails from female bartenders paired with bites from local female chefs, designed to accompany a Girl Scout cookie flavor. The new S’mores Cookie will be the featured “guest cookie.” Not just for women, but cheering on girls and the women they become, this event will benefit the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas.

Opening Night at The DoSeum ($85)

Thursday, Jan. 12, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Whimsical fun and fantasy performances and music will pair with the imaginative cocktails and creative bites we’ve come to expect from SACC – this time from a new location – at the DoSeum.

Waldorf on the Prairie at The St. Anthony Hotel ($100)

Friday, Jan. 13, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

SACC’s beautiful Friday night event returns to transform the St. Anthony into a regal setting filled with glamour, style, music and boundless hospitality from bartenders and chefs.

Stroll on Houston Street ($85)

Saturday, Jan. 14, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

A street party with cocktails, entertainment and tastings stretching through two blocks of San Antonio’s historic main downtown street.

After Hours: A Draught Party at Alamo Beer ($50)

Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Late night at SACC is at Alamo Beer Brewery where San Antonio’s hometown brews will be served alongside cocktails on draught and late night eats. Live music until the wee hours!

It’s Not Over Yet: Brunch in Old San Antonio at the Spanish Governor’s Palace ($50)

Sunday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Travel back to old San Antonio in this landmark building, with morning tequila craft cocktails and the perfect brunch to cure those morning after blues.

Tasting Suites at the Valencia Hotel ($45)

Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14, 12 – 4 p.m.

The Tasting Suites are an opportunity to experience a taste from brands both big and boutique, with time and space for conversation about the spirit from the experts.

Seminars and Workshops ($45 – $75 each)

Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Learn from the experts and improve your cocktail skills and knowledge. Seminars are geared to all audiences, from Cocktail Rookie to Cocktail Aficionado, and Industry Specific. Attendance is limited, so these tickets often sell out early.

The High-Jinx Pass ($450)

The multi-event pass for true enthusiasts and includes entry to all evening events Wednesday through Saturday including After Hours event, plus entry to the Tasting Suites.

All tickets and a full schedule of events are available at www.sacocktailconference.com.

San Antonio Cocktail Conference is a Houston Street Charities event. Houston Street Charities is a nonprofit organization created by Bohanan’s Prime Steaks & Seafood and Mark Bohanan. It was founded to oversee the San Antonio Cocktail Conference and other charitable endeavors of Bohanan’s, in an effort to make sure that giving back to community remains at the forefront of all of the events.

The festival brings together top bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts for educational seminars, guided tastings and cocktail parties. SACC has been named one of the Best Cocktail Festivals in America by Fodor’s and Travel + Leisure. San Antonio Cocktail Conference is a community partnership that donates 100 percent of its profits to children’s charities.