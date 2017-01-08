Restaurant Gwendolyn announces kitchen takeover with Boiler House

Restaurant Gwendolyn and Boiler House, two of San Antonio’s most popular and renowned restaurants, are coming together for a special evening that will be difficult to forget.

For one night only, Restaurant Gwendolyn’s Michael Sohocki will be taking a step back as executive chef while chef Jeff White of Boiler House takes a step back in time. Chef White will prepare a five-course meal at the helm of Restaurant Gwendolyn, staying true to chef Sohocki’s no-tech philosophy by using only pre-Industrial techniques and farm-fresh ingredients.

These two restaurant powerhouses are continuing the chef-driven culinary scene of the Alamo City in an evening otherwise known as “a foodie’s heaven.” How will Chef White do in a kitchen with no plugs or motors? You’ll just have to find out for yourself.

The event will take place at Restaurant Gwendolyn, 152 E. Pecan St. Suite 100, on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is $75 per person and reservations are required. Please call 210-222-1849.

Restaurant Gwendolyn

At Restaurant Gwendolyn, step back to a time when local, seasonal and sustainable ingredients were the only way of life. Chef-owner Michael Sohocki presents a concept centered around the idea of only utilizing ingredients and techniques used before the start of the Industrial Revolution —back when he believes food was most honest.

With no blenders, mixers, choppers, ice cream machines, deep fryers, burr sticks, nor anything else with a motor, Restaurant Gwendolyn brings the simple, old-world style to the modern day.

Located on a quiet, beautiful stretch of San Antonio’s River Walk, Restaurant Gwendolyn offers a one-of-a-kind fine-dining experience laden with pristine ingredients, Victorian charm, historic recipes and modern culinary standards. A night at Restaurant Gwendolyn will certainly be a night you will never forget.

Boiler House

By breathing new life into a true piece of Texas history, Boiler House Texas Grill and Wine Garden is a beautiful fusion of past and present-day charm. Located in the revitalized Pearl District, Boiler House provides a taste of artfully prepared, gourmet Texas Hill Country fare partnered with an ever evolving 120+ wine list and 25+ Texas craft beer selections.

Chef Jeff White’s inspiring use of seasonal ingredients from local farms and markets creates brunch, lunch and dinner menus that form a unique niche in the culinary scene of San Antonio.

For more information, please visit www.restaurantgwendolyn.com or www.boilerhousesa.com.