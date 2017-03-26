Natural Grocers bolsters healthy lifestyles, diet

Natural Grocers, located at 6514 N. New Braunfels Ave., is preparing to open its second location on Wednesday, March 29 to provide locals with nutritious grocery options.

It is estimated that the store will be 15,000 square-feet and will have 18 employers on staff. The store provides science based nutritional education, the highest quality natural and organic products at affordable prices and plans to supports the community.

“We have the highest standards for animal products and our grocery items have no MSG, artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives,” explained Natural Grocers Social Media director Ryan Amirault to La Prensa. “No hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils. In our skin care, there are no chemical sunscreens. All products carried must pass a strict quality evaluation prior to being offered.”

Founded in Colorado by Margaret & Philip Isely in 1955, Natural Grocers was built on the premise that consumers should have access to affordable, high-quality foods and dietary supplements, along with nutrition knowledge to help them support their own health.

The family-run store has since grown into a successful national chain with locations across 19 states and employs over 3000 people. The Isely family members continue to manage the company, building on the foundation of their parents’ business.

Natural Grocers’ popularity and success can be traced back to its founding principles including dedication to and providing great jobs with excellent benefits and a living wage to our employees. They also extend their services to customers by providing every person with the opportunity to improve their own health using cooking demonstrations and nutrition advice.

Since it is the month to eat healthier whether you are on the go or at home, I would like to provide our readers with a sweet and savory recipe courtesy of Natural Grocers.

Kale, Carrot and Apple Salad

10 cups coarsely chopped lacinato kale, stems removed

2 sweet/tart apples, diced

3 cups loosely packed coarsely shredded carrots

1 cup coarsely shredded radishes

1 bunch Italian parsley, coarsely chopped

Apple Cider Vinaigrette

1 shallot clove, chopped ¼ cup,

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons olive oil

1½ tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons pure maple syrup

½ teaspoon salt

Ground pepper to taste

Toss kale, apples, carrots, radishes and parsley in a large bowl. Puree shallot, vinegar, oil, mustard, maple syrup, salt and pepper. Portion salad and dressing into three equal amounts. Drizzle one third of dressing over one third of the salad and toss to coat.

Pumpkin Pie-Cakes

⅔ cup almond flour

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon sea salt

1½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 cup pumpkin puree

¼ cup coconut sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

⅓ cup coconut milk

2 tablespoons VeganEgg + ½ cup ICE cold water (see directions on package)

SoDelicious CocoWhip for topping

Preheat oven to 350°F, and line a 24 cup mini muffin tin with liners. Combine the almond flour, baking soda, salt and pumpkin pie spice in a medium bowl. In a separate bowl, mix together all wet ingredients, until well combined. Mix 2 tablespoons of VeganEgg powder with ice cold water and whisk vigorously until thick. May need to place in freezer a few minutes to reach thick as egg consistency.

Fold the wet mixture with the egg replacer and dry ingredients, stirring to combine so no streaks remain. Fill the wells of the muffin tin about ¾ of the way up. Bake at 350°F until top of cakes do not stick to finger, though it will still be somewhat “wet.” Allow to cool completely then place in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Serve with small dollop of CocoWhip.

For more information, visit www.naturalgrocers.com.