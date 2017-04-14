Main Plaza Farmers’ Market is back every Tuesday

By Nathaly Cruz

The San Antonio Food Bank, City of San Antonio and the Main Plaza Conservancy have partnered once again to host the 2017 Main Plaza Farmers’ Market every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño, President and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank Eric S. Cooper and Executive Director of Main Plaza Conservancy Jane Pauley-Flores were recently all present at the seventh annual Main Plaza Farmers’ Market kick off celebration.

“This is our seventh year of being here on Main Plaza. It is a rich tradition of getting access to healthy food, showcasing local farmers, and we encourage folks to come out on Tuesdays. We think it is important to remind everyone where agriculture comes from and to create spaces where low income communities that maybe lack access to a traditional grocery store have a place to get some healthy food,” said Cooper.

Located in the heart of downtown San Antonio, the Main Plaza Farmers’ Market is an opportunity to purchase tasty local, seasonal produce, olive oil, artisan breads, organic soaps or even a healthy lunch while listening to a local band.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy cooking demonstrations and learn about nutrition at the Mobile Mercado, a mobile mini-grocery store presented by the San Antonio Food Bank.

“The Mobile Mercado, which is a grocery store on wheels, is really about bringing healthy food into those communities where families lack access,” added Cooper. “They can use their federal benefits, Lone Star card and their SNAP program dollars on the Mobile Mercado.”

He recalled how during a food distribution, two young children (7 and 9 years old) were able to taste a watermelon for the first time. According to Cooper, the mother lives in the downtown area, takes the VIA to H-E-B, and explained how carrying a watermelon is impossible for her.

“The food bank is committed to eliminating those barriers and creating equity in our food system – no matter your ethnicity, background or social economic status – you should have access to healthy food,” he said. “The Mobile Mercado will also go to the apartment complexes in those food desert areas where families don’t have access to the grocery store so that they don’t need to take the bus.”

For a complete schedule or more information on the Mobile Mercado please visit www.safoodbank.org/mobilemercado.

The Main Plaza Farmers’ Market will be held each Tuesday from until December. People can enjoy the open-air market and historical San Antonio while supporting local farmers and eating healthy.

For more information please visit www.mainplaza.org/farmers-market.