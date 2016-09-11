Local veteran brings healthier options to the South Side

After traveling during her 16-year career in the U.S. Marine Corps, veteran Christine Arredondo returned to San Antonio to offer a variety of olive oils and vinaigrette that she tasted around the world.

For the past two and a half years, San Antonio’s Gourmet Olive Oils, located at 1913 S. Hackberry St., has introduced people to the health values of olive oils and balsamic vinegar. The store carries more than 70 flavors of olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette to choose from including Persian Lime, Butter, Lemon, Garlic, Tuscan, Wild Mushroom and Sage Green Chili and Red Cayenne.

She also makes sure that the ingredients consist of olives from all over the world, ones that also include polyphenols and antioxidants. Once they are tested, they have less than 24 hours to pull the olives from the trees.

Her dark balsamic vinegars are aged just like wines for 18 years at a time and certified in Modena Italy, while her white balsamic vinegars are aged 12 years. She enjoys pouring flavors which include Sicilian Lemon, Raspberry, Cranberry Pear, Lemongrass Mint, Dark Chocolate (used as an ice cream topping) and Cinnamon Pear.

For Arredondo, it is important to raise awareness about the importance of using an alternative healthy cooking essential whether you want to substitute ranch dressing with Honey Ginger Vinaigrette or cook huevos rancheros with her Sage Green Chili Olive Oil. She mentioned that using the alternatives will change your body, the healthy way.

“We want the Latino community to cook healthier. You do not have to change what you are eating; you just have to change how you prepare food,” Arredondo told La Prensa. “By getting rid of the manteca, lard, vegetable oil, carbs and trans fats, you will start to see positive side effects including low blood pressure, weight loss and a low chance of cardiovascular disease.”

Currently, there are 65.7 percent adults who are overweight or obese in Bexar County, stated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC also stated that there are also 27 percent of black and Hispanic children that are obese, while only 12 percent of white children are obese.

To help decrease the obesity rate in San Antonio, Arredondo purposefully opened her first store in the South Side to educate the low income community about the benefits of her products, one sample cup at a time. For a bottle, many will take it home for as low as $10.95 and you get a dollar off if you bring the bottle back clean and ready to use on your next visit.

“I bottle everything fresh, every day,” continued Arredondo. “I get my oils from all over the world. They are fused with their garlic, and I bottle, cork and seal it.”

If it were not for Arredondo’s determination to give many the opportunity to taste what has once tasted overseas and in the United States, there would be many without knowledge of the benefits alternative oils and vinaigrette carry.

Her international taste buds have ultimately won many people over who have slowly become regulars. She hopes that her store continues to grow with customers waiting to try something new.

“I hope to get there by the four year mark, but right now it is getting up the ground. Once I am at the five year mark, I am hoping I am going to have to hire employees; but for now, I do it all for myself and my family helps me,” concluded Arredondo.

If you are interested in changing your lifestyle with cooking alternatives, San Antonio’s Gourmet Olive Oil is open from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.sanantoniooliveoils.com.