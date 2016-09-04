Labor Day ideas for the kitchen

Labor Day is known to be a relaxing Monday off from work; however, it can also a time to celebrate and spend time with family and friends.

I would not recommend ordering Chinese or pizza for dinner, but to also spend time at the kitchen near those you love. La Prensa would like to provide you with a couple of recipes to spend this Labor Day with a stomach full of delicious, real food courtesy of Food Network Magazine.

Barbecue Cheeseburgers

Total Time: 1 hour

6 servings

For the barbecue sauce:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 red onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder

3/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup apricot preserves

3 tablespoons yellow mustard

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

For the burgers:

2 1/2 pounds ground beef chuck

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1 red onion, sliced into rings

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

6 slices Monterey jack or pepper jack cheese

6 sesame seed hamburger buns split

2 avocados sliced

Make the barbecue sauce: Heat the vegetable oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the chili powder and cook, stirring, until toasted then stir in the ketchup, preserves, mustard, vinegar, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce and 1/2 cup water. Bring to a simmer and cook until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a blender and puree until smooth; let cool to room temperature.

Make the burgers: Combine the ground beef and 3 tablespoons of the prepared barbecue sauce in a bowl; mix with your hands until just combined. Form the meat into six 1/2-inch-thick patties and season both sides with salt and pepper.

Preheat a grill to medium. Toss the onion with 1 tablespoon of the barbecue sauce and the vegetable oil. Grill (use a grill basket if you have one), turning occasionally, until lightly charred, about 8 minutes.

Transfer 1/2 cup of the remaining barbecue sauce to a separate bowl for brushing. Increase the grill temperature to medium high and grill the patties, brushing with the barbecue sauce and flipping occasionally, about 8 minutes for medium rare; top with the cheese during the last minute and cover to melt. Toast the buns on the grill. Serve the burgers on the buns; top with the grilled onions, avocado slices and more barbecue sauce.

Whoopie Pie

1 hour 10 minutes

18 whoopee pies

2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped

4 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

1/2 cup unsalted butter (1 stick)

1 cup sugar

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup natural cocoa powder, such as Hershey’s or Scharffen Berger

1/2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoons fine salt

18 large marshmallows

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicon baking sheet.

Put the unsweetened and semisweet chocolates and butter in a medium microwave-safe bowl; heat at 75 percent power until softened, about 2 minutes. Stir, and continue to microwave until completely melted. (Alternatively, put the chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl. Bring a saucepan filled with an inch or so of water to a very slow simmer; set the bowl over, but not touching the water, and stir occasionally until melted and smooth.)

Whisk the sugar, eggs and vanilla into the chocolate mixture until smooth.

Sift the flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt into another bowl. Gradually whisk the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until moistened. Switch to a rubber spatula and finish folding the batter together; take care not to over-mix.

Use a small cookie scoop or spoon to drop a heaping tablespoon of batter onto the prepared pan. Repeat to make 36 cookies, spacing them about 1-inch apart. Bake until the cookies spring back when lightly touched, about 6 minutes.