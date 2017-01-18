H-E-B debuts new ‘Slam Duncan O’s’ cereal in honor of Tim Duncan

As the Alamo City celebrates the retirement of Tim Duncan’s beloved No. 21 jersey, San Antonio Spurs fans will have a delicious memento to enjoy in the form of a new, limited-edition H-E-B cereal appropriately named “Slam Duncan O’s.”

“Slam Duncan O’s” are a honey nut toasted-O cereal with chocolate puffs, and are perfect for families with a love for both H-E-B cereals and the San Antonio Spurs.

“Words cannot describe the tremendous positive impact Tim Duncan has had on the San Antonio community for nearly two decades,” said Cory Basso, H-E-B group vice president of marketing and advertising. “We wanted to honor Tim in a way the entire community could be a part of as we continue to celebrate his incredible career.”

As one of San Antonio’s most beloved basketball players, Duncan recently retired from a 19-year career with the San Antonio Spurs. During his time on the team, he starred in more than 30 H-E-B commercials between 2004 and present day, showcasing a variety of H-E-B products with his fellow teammates. Duncan’s H-E-B commercial appearances continue in his retirement as a special spot hits the airwaves marking the arrival of the Duncan-branded cereal. Customers and fans can visit heb.com/spurs to view the latest commercial.

“Slam Duncan O’s” will be sold in 166 stores within San Antonio and its surrounding areas for $2.98 each, plus tax. H-E-B customers are encouraged to share “Slam Duncan O’s” with fellow Spurs fans while they can, as this product will only be available for a limited time.