Calling all foodies: 11 reasons to bring your appetite to SeaWorld

SeaWorld San Antonio kicks off its third annual Seven Seas Food & Wine Festival on April 21. Sip and savor more than 85 chef-created dishes, unique wines, craft cocktails and beers from around the world as you stroll through the park each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from April 21 – May 29.

Highlighting 11 countries in six distinctive maritime regions, festival goers can sample tasty bites inspired by the great chefs of Italy, Greece, France, Mexico, Cuba, Jamaica, Korea, Japan, Argentina, Brazil and Spain. The interactive event also features live entertainment such as the Japanese taiko drummers and the “Art of Food,” which transforms ordinary fare into an extraordinary art form.

“Texans love to experience great food in a great atmosphere and no one can combine the two better than SeaWorld San Antonio,” said SeaWorld San Antonio President Carl Lum. “Our culinary team led by our executive chef, Scott Ronczkowski, brings the opportunity to sample international cuisine in a casual atmosphere, while guests can also enjoy a fun day filled with shows and thrills.”

The festival is included with any SeaWorld Pass, Fun Card or daily admission. Guests may purchase individual tastings or sampler packages that include multiple tastings starting at $26.99. To view a complete menu, including specialty wines, craft beers and cocktails from each region, visit seaworldparks.com/seaworld-sanantonio/seven-seas-food-wine-festival.

The Seven Seas Food & Wine Festival offers bold flavors for every taste on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays (April 21–May 28) and Memorial Day on Monday, May 29. The festival is open from 11 a.m. to park close on all event days.

Best admission deal – 2-park annual pass