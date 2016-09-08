Botika launches happy hour

One of S.A.’s newest restaurants, Botika, has recently launched its happy hour where patrons can enjoy a variety of appetizers and drinks at a lower price.

Botika’s happy hour will be Monday – Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. and seating will be limited to the bar and sushi area for happy hour prices.

The menu includes house empanadas, chicken and veggie eggrolls and tuna tartar for $5, as well as draft beer, Botika selected wine and Sake by the glass at $5.

Botika is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy #111. For more information, please visit botikapearl.com.