The DoSeum announces first ever artist in residence

The DoSeum is excited to announce the selection of its first ever artist in residence, local artist and UTSA professor Ricky Armendariz.

After a careful four-month selection process, Armendariz was chosen for his unique and brand new proposal for The DoSeum this spring. Armendariz’s project will bring to life visions of an instructive, fable-like narrative, grounded in the framework of an interactive childhood bedroom.

The DoSeum’s artist in residence serves to support the arts community by showcasing the work of artists annually to engage kids in socially-engaged community art pieces, while also providing art-centered educational opportunities. By showcasing his work at The DoSeum, Armendariz will serve an integral part of creating joyful learning experiences for San Antonio’s children.

For his installation, Armendariz will create an oversized childhood bedroom tent through a sheet tunnel that will lead guests into a magical forest. Armendariz will incorporate his carved, hand-crafted aesthetic to create a nostalgic, fable-like story through which guests can explore complex character-traits, learning about and accepting diverse characters.

“My goal for my residency experience would be to highlight our strengths as individuals and how that can be a powerful learning tool for young kids,” said Armendariz. “I hope to show kids there’s value in their individuality.”

Armendariz’s unique proposal for his upcoming art installation at The DoSeum is both influenced by and a departure from his previous works. Many of Armendariz’s past works utilize images that have cultural, biographical and art historical references that are then carved and burned into the surface of the paintings, drawings and prints.

Armendariz also often draws from his time growing up in El Paso, Texas to utilize images from Mexican, American and Indigenous cultures in his work.

Armendariz was selected over the course of a four month review process that began in the summer of 2016. This year, The DoSeum focused upon local artists; over 50 applicants were considered. Armendariz was selected from five finalists, who included local artists Amber Ortega-Perez, Raul Gonzalez, Mark Menjivar and Rafael Gutierez.

Guests can expect a variety of programming and events in conjunction with the display of Armendariz’s artwork this spring. For more information, visit thedoseum.org/artist-in-residency.