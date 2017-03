Desfile de barcas alegóricas en Mardi Gras River Parade

Latin Music Industry icon Alex Sensation and Prudential’s Dorinda Walker Named Co-Chairs of Hispanicize 2017 MIAMI, FL – March 2, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – Alex Sensation, the most influential DJ and radio personality in Spanish-language radio in the United States, and Dorinda Walker, Vice President of Consumer Strategy & Key Initiatives Multicultural Marketing for Prudential Financial, were named co-chairs of the national advisory board of Hispanicize 2017 today. The …

Estrella TV Continues Its Dominance Among Millennial Men and Becomes the Only Spanish Language Broadcast Network to Deliver Growth in Early Fringe Year Over Year BURBANK, CA – March 2, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – Estrella TV, the fastest growing, minority owned Spanish language network in the U.S. announced today its significant growth with Millennial Men 18-34 demographic and Early Fringe, season to date year over year. According to a recent Nielsen National TV View report(1), Estrella TV delivered significant …