Daughters of the Republic of Texas will commemorate anniversary of the Battle of the Alamo

The Alamo Mission Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, will host the Annual Memorial Service in honor of Alamo Heroes Day on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at the Alamo Plaza Cenotaph. This ceremony is commemorating the 181st anniversary of the Battle of the Alamo.

The Daughters of the Republic of Texas have honored the fallen Heroes of the Alamo with an annual Memorial Service on March 6 since 1936. This solemn service marks the 91st year that the Alamo Mission Chapter has sponsored this event. The Alamo Mission Chapter is honored to continue this longstanding tradition.

The solemn ceremony will begin with 13 rings from a historic bell, symbolizing the 13 day siege. Flags representing the wealth of nations and states from which the Alamo defenders hailed will be presented by airmen from Lackland Air Force Base.

Alamo Mission Chapter is honored that State Representative Jason Villalba of Dallas has agreed to be one of our March 6 speakers. State Representative Jason Villalba (R-Dallas), Representative Diego Bernal (D-San Antonio) and Senator José Menéndez (D-San Antonio) have filed House Bill 724, which establishes March 6 as Alamo Day in Texas. The holiday will officially recognize the Battle of the Alamo, a critical moment in our state’s history.

Air Force Major General Frederick H. Martin will deliver the keynote address.

Dr. Sharon Skrobarcek, president of the Alamo Mission Chapter DRT said, “The Siege of the Alamo represents not only a symbol of struggle for freedom. It also embodies the strife among local families of that time, such as the Esparzas, torn by competing ideals – love of homeland vs. the dream of freedom from tyranny. Gregorio Esparza fought and died in the Alamo while his brother, Francisco, was a member of Santa Anna’s army.”

Alamo Heroes Day honors the 189 men whose death with courage inspired the eventful defeat of Mexico and Santa Anna. Culminating in a 13 day siege of the mission, General Santa Anna launched the final predawn assault against the Alamo on March 6, 1836. After approximately 90 minutes, the garrison had fallen, and General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna controlled the Alamo.

The Alamo defenders were comprised not only of Anglo-Texans but included Tejanos, Bexarenos and other civilians. Among the Alamo’s defenders were William B. Travis, the commander of the Alamo garrison, Jim Bowie, renowned knife fighter, and David Crockett, famed frontiersman and former congressman from Tennessee. The Battle of the Alamo was a pivotal event in the Texas Revolution.

The ceremony is open to the public at no charge. For more information, go to www.drtinfo.org.