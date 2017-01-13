Councilman Treviño hosts ‘Volver a la Alameda’

Councilman Roberto C. Treviño would like to show off the culturally significant Alameda Theatre with the hope that it can be reactivated as a place for the arts and the community.

In partnership with several local sponsors, Councilman Treviño and District 1 will host “Volver a la Alameda,” a special screening of three free movies on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Alameda Theatre, 318 W. Houston Street.

The films are:

2 p.m.: “My Dog the Champion” – A film from local San Antonio filmmaker Robin Conly (who will be present Saturday) about a special bond between a girl and her dog.

4 p.m.: “El Bolero de Raquel” – Cantinflas stars in this 1957 classic about a down-on-his-luck shoe shiner who attempts to help raise his compadre’s

6 p.m.: “Selena” – A South Texas favorite about the rise of iconic Latina pop singer, Selena Quintanilla.

“I want to personally invite you to attend one of three free movies at the historic Alameda this weekend. My vision is to reactivate the Alameda as a place for arts and culture and you, the community. We have some great movies in store, and I hope to see you there,” stated Councilman Treviño

The event will be similar to movies in the park, where folks will bring pillows, blankets and chairs to set up on the floor of the main theatre in the Alameda.

There will be free parking in adjoining City lots and food trucks will be on site to sell food and drinks.

This event is free to the public, but space is limited. Please reserve your space today at Eventbrite.com by searching for “Volver a la Alameda.”