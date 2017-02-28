CineFestival 2017 announces second screening of ‘Dolores’

CineFestival 2017 opened last Friday night with a sold-out screening of “Dolores,” a documentary based on famed civil rights activist Dolores Huerta.

The film, directed by Peter Bratt, was such a success that the festival has announced a second screening on Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. at Guadalupe Theater, located at 1301 Guadalupe St.

History tells us Cesar Chavez transformed the U.S. labor movement by leading the first farm workers’ union. However, missing from this narrative is his equally influential cofounder, Huerta, who fought tirelessly alongside Chavez for racial and labor justice and became one of the most defiant feminists of the 20th century.

Director Bratt’s provocative and energizing documentary challenges an incomplete history. Through beautifully woven archival footage and interviews from contemporaries and from Dolores herself, now an octogenarian, the film sets the record straight on one of the most effective and undervalued civil and labor rights leaders in modern U.S. history.

Even as she empowered a generation of immigrants to stand up for their rights, her relentless work ethic was constantly under attack. False accusations from foes and friends alike, of child neglect and immoral behavior—she married three times and raised 11 children – pushed Dolores out of the very union she helped create.

CineFestival will be this film’s second public screening after its recent Sundance Film Festival World Premiere.

CineFestival, the longest-running Latino film festival in the nation, runs through March 4. For a full schedule, go to: www.cinefestival.org.