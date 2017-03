The Chamanas tocaron el sonido de dos países en Paper Tiger

CNN joins ESPN Deportes to support NAHJ Student Journalist Project at Hispanicize 2017 MIAMI, FL – March 29, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – ESPN Deportes will return for a second consecutive year to co-sponsor the National Association of Hispanic Journalists’ Student Journalist Project and will be joined by CNN at Hispanicize 2017. The NAHJ Student Journalist Project is an important staple of the training the association offers its …

Telemundo Returns as The Official Digital Sponsor of The 2017 Tecla Awards, Co-Hosted by El Pulso Mashable Star Christian Acosta and Emmy Award-Winning Pili Montilla MIAMI, FL – March 29, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – Hispanicize Media Group (HMG) announced today that Telemundo will return as the official digital sponsor of the 2017 Tecla Awards (www.TeclaAwards.com), which this year will be co-hosted by El Pulso Mashable’s Christian Acosta and Emmy Award-winning entertainment industry influencer Pili Montilla. Named after the Spanish-language …