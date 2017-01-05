Celebrate San Antonio’s Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week is only a few weeks away, and Culinaria is excited to continue their mission of celebrating, educating and collaborating with chefs, winemakers and bartenders supporting the Alamo City’s food and drink culture.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 and going through Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, guests will be able to dine at participating restaurants and experience the quality, variety and hospitality that embody the San Antonio dining experience. This citywide event will highlight many of the best local chefs and restaurants, including both new additions to San Antonio’s culinary scene and beloved mainstays.

All participating restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to benefit The Culinaria Farm. With each meal ordered for San Antonio Restaurant Week, participating restaurants will donate $1 from each lunch menu and $2 from each dinner menu ordered.

San Antonio Restaurant Week highlights a wide array of dining establishments, and the list is updated constantly. Please visit www.culinariasa.org for updates.

Participating restaurants will offer an array of prix-fixe menus – encompassing three-course lunch and/or dinner menus within two different pricing tiers:

Tier 1 establishments will offer a three-course menu and will cost $15 for lunch and $35 for dinner.

Tier 2 establishments will offer a three-course menu and will cost $10 for lunch and $25 for dinner.

Reservations are encouraged, and you can contact each establishment directly.

Culinaria is an independent, not-for-profit organization committed to promoting San Antonio as a premier wine and food destination while fostering community growth and enrichment. Culinaria is a registered 501 c (3) tax-exempt organization. There is a valued volunteer board of directors who represent the community and guide the organization in its mission.

A New Year brings a new location

All of Culinaria’s fundraising efforts will continue to build support for The Culinaria Farm as it comes to life Spring 2017. However, due to unforeseeable circumstances, it will have a new location that will be announced soon! The Farm (TF) is a strategic extension of Culinaria in the form of education and is the homegrown effort of many chefs, food professionals, farmers, volunteers, sponsors and a very passionate staff.

TF will become the perfect place to learn where your food comes from, while chefs play a starring role in showing you how to create the best flavors from the food you can grow at home.

With your support, we will continue to grow and build dreams that will revolutionize growing practices for future generations. San Antonio Restaurant Week’s proceeds are funding the mission and building The Farm to welcome the community in to see what’s growing! For more information, please visit culinariasa.org.