ARTS San Antonio presents Balé Folclórico da Bahia

ARTS San Antonio proudly presents Balé Folclórico da Bahia, Sacred Heritage. The only professional folk dance company in Brazil, Balé Folclórico da Bahia, was formed in 1988 by Walson Botelho and Ninho Reis and has achieved considerable success in its short history.

The show will take place on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 7:30 – 9 p.m. at the Lila Cockrell Theatre, 610 E. Market St. Tickets, starting at $29, can now be purchased online at www.artssa.org/bale-folclorico.

Under the artistic direction of José Carlos Arandiba, the company’s many national and international tours have earned it a prestigious reputation throughout the country and abroad that is reflected in the response of the public and the critics.

This troupe of dancers, musicians and singers exemplifies the exuberant cultural traditions and vibrancy of Brazil. Thirty-eight dancers, musicians, and singers perform “Bahian” folkloric dances of African origin including slave dances, Brazilian martial arts, samba and dances celebrating Carnival. The company presents the region’s most important cultural traditions.

Dance performances include:

Fishermen’s Dance, choreographed by Botelho with Bahian Folklore music, is a popular demonstration, still seen on the beaches of Bahia, in which Iemanjá, the Goddess of the sea, is invoked by the fishermen and their wives who, through their dances and songs, ask for an abundant catch.

Oxala’s Court features choreography by Botelho and Arandiba, Afro-Religious Dance research by José Ricardo Sousa and music from Candomblé rituals. In the 300 years following the colonization of Brazil by the Portuguese, more than 10 million African slaves were brought to the new country. In order to maintain their own African identity and culture, many practiced the Yoruba religion, Candomblé, meaning a dance in honor of the Gods or Orixás.

Samba de Roda presents choreography by Botelho, staging by Botelho and Arandiba and Bahian Folklore music. The most popular dance and rhythm in Bahia, the samba first appeared in Brazil as an entertainment practiced by the slaves during their leisure hours.

Capoeira, featuring staging by Botelho and Arandiba and Bahian Folklore music, is a form of martial art which originated in Africa and, during the colonial period, was brought to Brazil by slaves from Angola.

Afixirê, presenting choreography by Rosângela Silvestre and music by Antônio Portella and Jorge Paim, means “Dance of Happiness” in yorubá, language of West Africa. This dance has influenced most of the cultural and religious celebrations in Bahia, a festival of sound, color and movement that shows the sensuality and spirit of the Bahian people.

Samba Reggae, choreographed by Arandiba and the company, features songs of Bahia’s carnival. The most recent form of popular music to appear in Bahia, Samba Reggae is a mixture of Afro-Bahian rhythms such asafoxé, ijexá, and samba duro (with a Caribbean influence). Paul Simon was the first mainstream artist to introduce this new rhythm to the world when he performed and toured with the Bahian percussion band Olodum.

This performance supports the nonprofit mission of ARTS San Antonio to entertain, enrich and educate the people of San Antonio and South Texas. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, ARTS San Antonio continues to inspire its audiences by presenting globally significant performances for the benefit of the community.

For more information, please visit artssa.org or www.balefolcloricodabahia.com.br/eng/index.html