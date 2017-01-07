Artpace announces 2017 International Artists-in-Residence

Artpace is pleased to announce the full schedule for its 2017 International Artist-in-Residence program. Each year, Artpace hosts three residencies which each feature one Texas-based artist, one national artist and one international artist, selected by notable guest curators.

Each residency features Open Studios approximately one month after artists arrive and an opening during which artists talk about their experiences at Artpace and the resulting exhibitions.

Spring 2017 International Artists-in-Residence

In residence Jan. 17 | On view March 16 – May 7, 2017

Nicholas Frank, Milwaukee, WI

Robert Hodge, Houston, TX

Kate Newby, Auckland, New Zealand

Curator: Michelle Grabner, Professor, Department of Painting & Drawing, The School of the

Art Institute of Chicago

Summer 2017 International Artists-in-Residence

In residence May 15 | On view July 13 – Sept. 3, 2017

Christie Blizard, San Antonio, TX

Rolando Lopez, Aguascalientes, Mexico

Kang Seung Lee, Los Angeles, CA

Curator: Yoshua Okón, Artist & Founder, SOMA Mexico

Fall 2017 International Artists-in-Residence*

In residence Sept.11 | On view Nov. 9 – Dec. 31, 2017

Lili Reynaud-Dewar, Grenoble, France/Geneva, Switzerland

Heyd Fontenot, Dallas, TX

Martha Wilson, New York, NY

Curator: Michael Smith, Professor of Transmedia, The University of Texas at Austin

*Awaiting final confirmation from participating artists.

“We are excited about the range and diversity represented in 2017’s line-up of artists and curators,” said Veronique LeMelle, executive director of Artpace. “The structure of the

International Artist-in-Residence program allows us to host active, working artists from all over the world on a regular basis, which provides access to varied perspectives from different voices right here in San Antonio.”

Artpace is a nonprofit contemporary art organization located in downtown San Antonio, Texas

with residencies, exhibitions, and educational and community programs. Artpace supports the

creative process and engages audiences with the most innovative art and artists from around

the world.

Since 1995, Artpace has welcomed more than 200 artists through its renowned International Artist-in-Residence program. The mission of this program is to provide artists with unparalleled resources that enable them to experiment with new ideas and take provocative risks.

For more details on each of the 2017 International Artist-in-Residence programs, visit

Artpace.org and follow Artpace on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.