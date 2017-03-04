ZZ Top’s Tonnage Tour coming to San Antonio

The little ol’ band from Texas is showing the love to its home state with nine gigs: Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Midland, Belton, San Angelo, Hidalgo, Corpus Christi, Frisco and San Antonio with a performance at the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) on Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m.

Tickets ($45-$125) for ZZ Top are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

“The run is Tex-centric, just like ourselves, and the band is looking forward to getting our heads in Mississippi, and points beyond,” Billy Gibbons said. “After four decades, we believe we’re beginning to get the hang of it, so a mighty good time will be enjoyed by all.”

The Tonnage Tour is named after “Sixteen Tons,” Tennessee Ernie Ford’s hit from 1956. As ZZ Top’s website explains, a mysterious YouTube video of the song posted years ago was falsely attributed to the band and Jeff Beck.

Although it was a case of mistaken identity, the song has now become a staple of ZZ Top’s live sets and the band also recorded a heavy rock version with Beck for its new live album, “Live – Greatest Hits From Around The World,” which was released in September.

For more information, visit zztop.com or majesticempire.com