The Southwest School of Art presents ‘Critical Mass’

The Southwest School of Art presents its new exhibition, “Critical Mass,” at the Russell Hill Rogers Gallery I & II. The opening reception will take place Thursday, Jan, 26, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

As the first and only independent college of art in the state, the Southwest School of Art boasts a faculty that reflects the school’s approach of making as a form of inquiry and discovery, with equal emphasis on ideas and skills.

This group exhibition highlights work of the SSA’s full-time faculty and provides insight as to their creative practices and recent investigations into art making. Viewers will experience a survey of varying styles and disciplines, while receiving a glimpse into each faculty member’s current artistic direction.

“Critical Mass” will continue until Feb. 26. All exhibitions are free and open to the public. The Southwest School of Art is a nationally recognized leader in visual arts education, offering a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree as well as studio art programs for non degree-seeking students. Classes and workshops span many disciplines and are taught by a permanent faculty and leading artists in cutting-edge facilities, located in downtown San Antonio.

The Southwest School of Art offers world-class contemporary art exhibitions, as well as lectures and symposia with visiting artists. For more information, please visit www.swschool.org.