SAC to host comedian W. Kamau Bell in free lecture

San Antonio College (SAC) will present W. Kamau Bell, comedian and host of CNN’s “United Shades of America,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in the McAllister Fine Arts Auditorium.

Bell, known for his sharp wit and insight on society and politics, will speak on “The W. Kamau Bell Curve: Ending Racism in About an Hour.” The event, part of SAC’s celebration of Black History Month, is free and open to the public.

The “W. Kamau Bell Curve” is a comedic exploration of the current state of racism in America combined with a little history. The “W. Kamau Bell Curve” is a seamless mix of stand-up comedy, video and audio clips, personal stories and solo theatrical performance. The program may contain strong language and content not suitable for all audiences.

Bell’s visit is sponsored by SAC’s Fine Arts and Cultural Events Series Committee. The McAllister Fine Arts Auditorium is at the intersection of San Pedro Ave. and W. Courtland Place. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and seating will be on a first come, first seated basis.

For more information, call 210-486-0936 or visit www.alamo.edu/sac/kamau-bell.