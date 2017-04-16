S.A. Symphony announces ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ concerts in June

The San Antonio Symphony and Majestic Theatre in partnership with Santikos Entertainment announced that the San Antonio Symphony will perform “HarryPotter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” on Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 at 2 and 7 p.m. as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

The concert will feature the live symphony orchestra performing, to picture, every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing the orchestra perform John Williams’ unforgettable score.

Tickets for all three performances are one sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com and via phone at (800) 745-3000.

CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a new global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films, in 2016. The Harry Potter Film Concert is another magical experience from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World.

Justin Freer, president of CineConcerts and producer/conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, “The Harry Potter film series is one of those once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomena that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we introduce for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected ontothe big screen. It will be an unforgettable event.”

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and concert producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the entire world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to this world, and to the many wonderful characters and adventures that inhabit it.”

CineConcerts is one of the leading producers of live music experiences performed with visual media. Founded by producer/conductor Justin Freer and producer/writer Brady Beaubien, CineConcerts has engaged millions of people worldwide in concert presentations that redefine the evolution of live experience. Recent and current live concert experiences include “Gladiator,” “The Godfather,””Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage 50th Anniversary Concert Tour,” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

Freer has quickly become one of the most sought-after conductors of film music with a long list of full symphonic live to projection projects. He has appeared with some of the world’s leading orchestras including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony and Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

From full-length movie screenings with live orchestra to music-interactive sporting event experiences to original 3D-environment holiday programming, CineConcerts is at the forefront of live entertainment.

For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visit www.harrypotterinconcert.com.