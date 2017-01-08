Presa House presents ‘Rolando Briseño: Sex, Race, Science’

Presa House Gallery, 725 S Presa St., is pleased to present “Rolando Briseño: Sex, Race, Science.” The exhibit features early and never before seen paintings, as well as sculpture, photographic constructions, digital works and public art highlighting over 30 years of work.

A tireless advocate for inclusion of Latino/a artists in the art world and its institutions, Briseño continues to raise awareness of the contributions of Mexican Americans through his culturally and politically driven work, consciously combining references to scientific knowledge, ancient and modern history, sexuality and traditions of his Mexican heritage to create his narratives.

As Briseño explained in a recent interview, “I feel that the story of the Mexican American is ignored and has not been told at all. So I feel as a Mexican American artist that it’s my responsibility to tell the story that has not been told.”

Briseño, born in 1952, is a native of San Antonio. He holds a bachelor’s degree in art history and a bachelor’s degree in art from the University of Texas at Austin. He attained a master’s degree in fine art from Columbia University in 1979.

Briseño spent much of the 1980s living and working in New York, and following a devastating fire at his East Village studio in 1985, he traveled overseas to live in Italy and Spain until later returning to New York. Briseño, who is the youngest member of the seminal San Antonio-based Chicano art collective, Con Safo, returned to San Antonio in 1994, where he currently lives with his partner artist Angel Rodriguez-Diaz.

His works are held in the permanent collections of institutions worldwide including the Corcoran Gallery of Art, Washington D.C.; Museo del Barrio, New York; the Brooklyn Museum of Art; The Bronx Museum, New York; The Museum of Contemporary Art in San Juan Puerto Rico; The University of Texas in San Antonio; and the Blanton Museum of Art at UT-Austin. His work is also part of several private collections in Europe and Latin America, among others.

Briseno’s most recent work includes numerous public art projects including installations at the Houston Intercontinental Airport; the Austin Convention Center; Trinity University, San Antonio; Brooklyn Library System; North White Plains Railroad Station; and Metro North, NYC, as well as a piece commemorating the 300th anniversary of the founding of the city of San Antonio.

He has received grants from Joan Mitchell Foundation, the Pollock-Krasner Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York Council for the Arts and the Rockefeller Foundation’s residency program in Bellagio, Italy. In 2014, he and longtime partner Rodríguez-Díaz married.

Gallery hours are open by appointment. For more information, please visit www.rolandobriseno.com.