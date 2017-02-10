A night of contemporary modern dance at the Carver

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) will grace the stage of the Carver Community Cultural Center on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. Founded in 1976 by Ann Williams, the mission of the DBDT is to create and produce contemporary modern dance at its highest level of artistic excellence through performances and educational programs.

The contemporary modern dance company consists of 12 professional, full-time dancers whose repertoire includes modern, jazz, ethnic and spiritual works by nationally and internationally known choreographers. The 2016-2017 season marks the 39th anniversary for the Dallas Black Dance theatre and over the course of these 39 years, the dance troupe has performed worldwide for millions of arts patrons including tours to Austria, Ireland, Spain, Zimbabwe and many others.

Tickets are $35 and are available through all Ticketmaster outlets by calling 1-800-745-3000, online at ticketmaster.com or at the Carver Box Office, (210) 207-2234 located at 226 N. Hackberry. The Carver Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and two hours prior to curtain. Discounts for students, teachers, military and seniors are available.

For more information call the Carver at (210) 207-7211, thecarver.org.