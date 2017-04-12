‘Mi Museo está en la calle’ opens at the Guadalupe

Galería Guadalupe presents an abbreviated retrospective of the works and life of artist Victoria Suescum. “Mi Museo está en la calle” is a solo show that highlights the artist’s time lived in both Panama and the United States through motifs lifted from the streets.

The free opening reception will take place on Friday, April 14 from 6 – 9 p.m. at Galería Guadalupe in the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, located at 723 S. Brazos. The exhibition will run from April 14 through Aug. 5, 2017.

Suescum’s work explores the painting style of signage found on the walls of neighborhood shops (tiendas) such as beauty parlors, hardware stores, butcher shops and auto repair shops. Suescum adopts their odd color combinations, strange perspective and wild shifts in scale. These images are morphed into new and personal combinations.

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is a nonprofit organization founded in 1980 to preserve, promote and develop the arts and culture of the Chicano, Latino, Native American peoples for all ages and backgrounds through public and educational programming. Visit www.guadalupeculturalarts.org for more information.