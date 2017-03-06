“Matilda the Musical” will make its San Antonio premiere in June

Time Magazine’s No. 1 Show of the Year, “Matilda the Musical,” is coming to San Antonio as part of the North Park Lexus Broadway In San Antonio series. Produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Dodgers, the first national tour of “Matilda the Musical” will play eight performances at the Majestic Theatre, June 6-11.

Tickets for “Matilda the Musical,” starting at $30, are available online at www. ticketmaster .com , by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 982.ARTS (2787), or by visiting Ticketmaster outlets including the Majestic Box Office. The Majestic Box Office does not accept single ticket orders over the phone; all ticket sales must be made in person. Majestic Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling (210) 226-5967.

“Matilda the Musical” opens with performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 8 p.m. on Friday; 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. For venue information, visit www.MajesticEmpire.com. For information on Broadway in San Antonio, please visit www.BroadwayInSanAntonio.com .

Winner of 70 international awards including four Tony Awards and a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards including Best Musical, “Matilda the Musical” is based on the beloved novel by best-selling author Roald Dahl (“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox”). It is the story of an extraordinary girl who dreams of a better life. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, Matilda dares to take a stand and change her destiny.

“Matilda the Musical” is directed by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus (“God of Carnage”), who helms this production with a book by Tony Award-winning playwright Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Australian comedian, musician and composer Tim Minchin.

The production has sets and costumes by Tony Award winner Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Tony Award winner Hugh Vanstone and sound by Simon Baker.

For more information, please visit www.matildathemusical.com/tour.