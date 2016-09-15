Jazz’SALive combines local and national talent

Enjoy diverse styles of jazz music at the 33rd annual Jazz’SAlive, a free music festival, at Travis Park on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18. Produced in partner by the San Antonio Parks Foundation and the City of San Antonio, Jazz’SALive provides a venue for local and nationally recognized jazz musicians in a beautiful park setting.

With two performance stages, delicious food and artisan crafts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Jazz’SAlive 12 th Annual Children’s Symposium

Annual Children’s Symposium 11:30 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. Four O’Clock Five

1:20 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. The Azul Experience

3:15 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Sergio Lara Trio

5 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Dr. Zog

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. San Antonio River Rats Brass Band

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Henry Brun and the Latin Playerz Orchestra featuring Dr. Ed Calle, Augie Meyers, Spot Barnett, June Parker

9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Joe Lovano

11 p.m. – 1 a.m. Jazz’SAlive After Dark Open Jam Session at the St. Anthony Hotel

Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016

12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Sparky Thomason Quintet

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Tony Bray Quartet

2:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Wasabi Big Band

4:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. UIW Cardinal Jazz Band

5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. San Antonio River Rats Brass Band

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tizer featuring Eric Marienthal, Karen Briggs, Chieli Minucci

8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Kirk Whalum

For an up close and personal view, stay for the “After Dark Jam Session” on Saturday night on the rooftop of the St. Anthony Hotel, where national artists sit in with local musicians in an intimate setting.

Families can take advantage of the “Children’s Symposium” which teaches four areas of music study and includes a free 2016 Jazz’SAlive T-shirt (Saturday only, while supplies last). Kids can also have fun at the Kid Zone, a designated play area including moon bounce inflatables, arts and crafts and other activities.

For more information, visit http://jazzsa.org/.