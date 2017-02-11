Jazz, TX partners with TPR to create show series

Jazz, TX, the Pearl’s newest upscale music venue, has announced an exciting radio show series with San Antonio’s NPR affiliate, Texas Public Radio (TPR). Starting on Feb. 22, “Live from Jazz, TX” will tape five shows directly from the venue. The show will feature Jazz, TX owner Doc Watkins along with special guests and will include an interview segment, audience Q&A and plenty of music.

“I am so thrilled for this partnership with Texas Public Radio,” said Doc Watkins, musician and owner of Jazz, TX. “TPR is a huge supporter of the local music and arts scene of San Antonio; we could not have teamed up with a better organization. I hope through this partnership we can showcase the diversity of the music scene in San Antonio and if successful, we can eventually syndicate the show nationally.”

The first five tapings will focus on San Antonio’s live music scene and feature local favorites like Doc Watkins, Pierre Poree, Jim Cullum and Ruben V. The shows will be taped on Wednesdays starting Feb. 22 through March 22, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Cover for guests is $20 per person; audience participation will be encouraged on the show.

Schedule for the tapings are as follow:

Feb. 22: Doc Watkins and his Orchestra

March 1: Doc Watkins with special guest Pierre Poree

March 8: Doc Watkins with special guest Jim Cullum

March 15: Doc Watkins with special guest Ruben V.

March 22: Doc Watkins and his Organ Quintet

“Live from Jazz, TX” will air on TPR’s 89.1 FM in San Antonio starting April 2017. The show will air every Saturday in April (1, 8, 15, 22, and 29) from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jazz, TX celebrates the full spectrum of South Texas music, focusing on jazz, blues, big band, Texas swing, salsa, conjunto and Americana. The 3,500-square-foot venue is located in the basement of the original Bottling Department at Pearl and is a mix of an upscale jazz club with the grit of a traditional Texas dancehall.

Jazz, TX not only includes music programming, but also has a full dinner and cocktail program. The kitchen is led by local chef Lorenzo Morales, who has worked with Arcade Midtown Kitchen, the Last Word, and Old Main Association. General Manager Jake Corney, well known for his time at Bohanan’s and for opening H&C Ice Co., oversees Jazz, TX and its cocktail program. Owner Doc Watkins is a local pianist, singer, bandleader, and composer, and has recorded six albums in his career so far.

For more information on Jazz, TX, please visit jazztx.com.