Jazz, TX announces special show with Jimmie Vaughan

The Pearl’s newest upscale music venue, Jazz, TX announces an exciting show with Texas legend Jimmie Vaughan.

The show will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Pkwy, Building 6 Suite 6001. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at jazztx.com/event/jimmy-vaughan.

As a founding member of the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Vaughan was one of the leading Austin, Texas guitarists of the late ’70s and ’80s, responsible for opening the national market up for gritty roadhouse blues and R&B. Influenced by guitarists like Freddie King, B.B. King and Albert King, Vaughan developed a tough, lean sound that became one of the most recognizable sounds of ’70s and ’80s blues and blues-rock.

For most of his career, Vaughan co-led the Fabulous Thunderbirds with vocalist Kim Wilson. In 1994, he launched a full-fledged solo career and continues to play to this day and sometimes makes special appearances with artists such as Gary Clark Jr., Bob Dylan and more.

Jazz, TX is a music venue in San Antonio focusing on jazz, blues, big band, Texas swing, salsa, conjunto and Americana. Envisioned by renowned local musician Brent “Doc” Watkins, Jazz, TX has all the class of an upscale jazz club with the grit of a traditional Texas dancehall.

Jazz, TX is located in the cellar of the Bottling Department at the historic Pearl. From Tuesday through Saturday night, the 3,500-square-feet space celebrates the full spectrum of South Texas music and feature performances from many of the region’s favorites, including Doc Watkins himself.

For more information on Jazz, TX, please visit jazztx.com.