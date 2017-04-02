Jazz, TX announces showing of ‘The Real La La Land’ musical revue

The critically acclaimed musical film, “La La Land,” that features an aspiring jazz musician pursuing his dreams to open his own local jazz club comes to real life at Jazz, TX.

Pearl’s music venue announces “The Real La La Land” on April 5, 6 and 7. The musical revue event comes from the stages of Las Vegas and will feature Jazz, TX club owner – Doc Watkins – and special guests Graham Fenton (star of Las Vegas’ “Jersey Boys”), Dave Damiani (from “Sinatra 100,” “CBS Vegas”), Bijon Watson (trumpet player featured in “La La Land” film) and Watkins’ orchestra.

More information on the Las Vegas show can be found at http://bit.ly/2nCiMOa.

The featured musicians will perform songs from great jazz artists such as Frank Sinatra, Frankie Valli, Dean Martin, Nat “King” Cole and many more, including melodies from the movie. Tickets are $25 at www.jazztx.com.

Jazz, TX is a music venue in San Antonio focusing on jazz, blues, big band, Texas swing, salsa, conjunto, and Americana. Jazz, TX is located in the cellar of the Bottling Department at the historic Pearl, 312 Pearl Pkwy, Building 6 Suite 6001.

From Tuesday through Saturday night, the 3,500-square-feet space celebrates the full spectrum of South Texas music and feature performances from many of the region’s favorites, including Doc Watkins himself. For more information on Jazz, TX, please visit jazztx.com.