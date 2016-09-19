INSIDE ] OUT art show to feature addiction recovery stories

Alpha Home is pleased to present INSIDE ] OUT, a visual exhibition of art work by individuals who are in recovery from drugs and alcohol.

The one-night only event will celebrate Alpha Home’s 50th Anniversary and National Recovery Month. The exhibit will be held at Brick (located at Blue Star Arts Complex) on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Open to the public, the exhibition will have a suggested donation of $10 at the door.

Over 50 Alpha Home alumnae, clients and staff contributed works of art to the exhibition, which is a representation of each artist’s view of their own recovery process. The goal of INSIDE ] OUT is to enable the participants to find strength within themselves through therapeutic artwork and to reduce the stigma of those who struggle with addiction.

Among the participants is Alpha Home Alumnae and local San Antonio artist, Sara Barcus, who painted the piece titled, “Coming Back to Motherhood.” Sara is a recovering alcoholic, who is four years sober.

“I painted my son, helping me up from where I once was. Because recovering from alcoholism has given me the chance to be with him (and now my other son) as the mother he deserves,” said Barcus. “I conveyed the emotions mainly through the use of color, and honestly, I feel like the piece communicates more of that sentiment than I could articulate with words.”

One hundred percent of proceeds from INSIDE] OUT will be dedicated to helping individuals undergoing substance abuse in San Antonio.

Alpha Home, Inc. is a nonprofit treatment center providing specialized services to chemically dependent women and men. Since its beginning in 1966, Alpha Home has served over 22,000 clients in San Antonio and surrounding counties.

The mission of Alpha Home is to provide spiritually based substance abuse treatment and support to women and their families to prepare them to become more productive members of society. Alpha Home is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and also provides an outpatient program for men as well as a parenting program for clients.