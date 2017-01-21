Idina Menzel makes tour stop in San Antonio

After releasing her fifth solo studio album “idina.” last fall, Tony Award-winning superstar Idina Menzel announced that she will head out on a 50+ city global spring and summer tour, hitting San Antonio this summer. Menzel takes center stage in the H-E-B Performance Hall at The Tobin Center on Friday, July 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online www.tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 and in-person at the Tobin Center’s Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tickets are $69.50, $89.50, $114.50 and $175. VIP ticket packages are available for purchase.

Called “the Streisand of her generation” by The Denver Post, Menzel has captivated audiences at sold-out concerts around the world with her irresistible charm, wit and unparalleled vocal prowess. Throughout the tour, Menzel will lead audiences through a special journey of songs from “idina.” as well as other classic pop, musical theater favorites and her own personal catalogue.

Menzel will play the role of CC in the contemporary remake of the classic film “Beaches,” which premieres Saturday, Jan. 21 on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Her voice is also featured on the “Beaches” EP, which includes classic songs from the 1988 original film, along with new tracks recorded specifically for the remake. The EP was released on Jan. 13 by Warner Bros. Records and is available for purchase now at https://wbr.ec/wbmw.

The Tony Award-winning icon has had a diverse career that traverses stage, film, television and music. Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney’s global box office smash “Frozen,

in which she sings the film’s Oscar-winning song “Let It Go,” and in the follow-up short, “Frozen Fever.”

After Menzel’s performance of the multi-platinum song at the 86th annual Academy Awards, she made history as the first person with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting.

Menzel earned her first Tony nomination as Maureen in the Pulitzer Prize winner “Rent,” and won the award for her performance as Elphaba in “Wicked.” Other notable roles include Rachel Berry’s mother, Shelby Corcoran, on the hit television show “Glee” as well as starring opposite Susan Sarandon and Amy Adams in Disney’s “Enchanted.”

She starred in her own PBS special, “Barefoot at the Symphony,” with an accompanying live album of the same name, and her highly successful 2015 international concert tour included a sold-out performance at Radio City Music Hall. Menzel also performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl XLIX in February 2015, which was the most-watched television program in U.S. history.

In addition to cast albums, Menzel’s prolific recording career includes the solo albums “idina.,” “I Stand,” “Here” and “Still I Can’t Be Still.” Her first-ever Christmas album “Holiday Wishes,” released October 2014 on Warner Bros. Records, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Holiday Albums chart and received rave reviews. Menzel’s most recent Broadway role as ‘Elizabeth’ in the original production “If/Then” earned her critical acclaim and her third Tony nomination. For more information, please visit www.idinamenzel.com.