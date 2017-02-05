Gipsy Kings announce performance at the Majestic

The Gipsy Kings, featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo, are set to perform in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre on Thursday, May 18 at 8 p.m., taking audiences back to the south of France with flamenco guitars and booming Spanish vocals.

Tickets ($49.50 – $89.50) for the Gipsy Kings are now available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

“Music has always been a passion,” says lead guitarist Tonino Baliardo. “Even after all this time, after all these years of touring and working. It has given us so much. We have matured, we have developed in music, and it has been so good for us.”

Melding deep-heated flamenco, rumba, salsa and pop to the tune of 20 million albums sold, the Grammy Award-winning hit-makers behind “Bamboléo” continue to celebrate in their very own, blistering tradition.

Uniting the family Reyes and the family Baliardo, the band continues a tradition that has drawn famous fans such as Picasso, Cocteau, Dali and Chaplin. From playing on the streets of Cannes and the hedonistic heights of St. Tropez, they are breaking world music barriers as one of the rare groups to climb the U.S. and world music charts.

Featured in the likes of the new animated hit “Sing,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Toy Story 3” and “Glee,” the band has embraced western classics by Bob Marley, the Doobie Brothers and The Eagles with globe-hopping grace, whilst also incorporating dramatic cues from Brazilian and Caribbean culture.

Now bringing the party back to the United States, the Gipsy Kings will raise the roof with dance-ready furor, returning to their groundbreaking eponymous album and the nomadic spirit that has led them to their latest, “Savor Flamenco” –giving audiences the “deep shout at the heart of our community.” Look for the band’s new release coming this summer.

For more information, please visit gipsykings.com.