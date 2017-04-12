Esperanza’s Noche Azul celebrates Diego Rivera

The Esperanza Peach and Justice Center will be holding an event entitled “Noche Azul: Diego Rivera,” which will explore art, murals and socialism, as well as “Frida: The life and legacy of Diego Rivera and his contemporaries.”

This event will be exploring Mexico’s surrealism, social realism, revolution and identity through music and multimedia storytelling. Join Azul with guest musicians Aaron Prado, George Prado and Nina Rodriguez.

Diego Rivera, a powerful influential figure in Mexican culture and art, emerged in the 1920s around the time of the Mexican Revolution. He was born in December of 1886 and started creating art at just 3 years old after the death of his twin brother.

At 10 years old, he started studying art at Mexico City’s Academy of San Carlos then continued his education in Europe. Throughout his time in Europe, he became friends with other famous artists such as Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall and Piet.

After doing so, he met the legendary Frida Kahlo who happened to be one of his art students at the time. Rivera then went on to marry Kahlo before her death in 1954, after passing on three years later in 1957.

Rivera’s art passionately revolves around a movement and the passion his people have to fight for justice and equality. A lot of his ideas during the revolution come from Marxist teachings that helped spread a message of power and inspiration through his creative works.

Many social and political findings can be seen in his art which speculated a lot of controversy, making his work profound and timeless to the world. Rivera continues his legacy in modern day society and Mexican culture.

The multi-media concert will be held at the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, located at 922 San Pedro Avenue, on Saturday April 15 at 8 p.m. for just $7 at the door. Parking is available at San Antonio College in lots 21, 28, 29.

For more information or further questions, call the Esperanza at (210) 228-0201 or email esperanza@esperanzacenter.org .