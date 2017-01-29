Carlos Santana brings ‘The Transmogrify Tour’ to the Majestic

Ten time Grammy-Award, three time Latin Grammy-Award winning rock icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana and his band Santana will bring “The Transmogrify Tour” to San Antonio this summer, performing passion-filled songs from their 40 years of career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to “Supernatural” and beyond.

Santana will perform at the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) on Tuesday, July 4 at 8 p.m.

Tickets ($60 – $225) are now available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.’

Delivered with a level of passion and soul equal to the legendary sonic charge of his guitar, the sound of Santana is one of the world’s best-known musical signatures. For more than four decades—from Santana’s earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco—Santana has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries.

Santana has sold more than 100 million records and reached more than 100 million fans at concerts worldwide. He won a record-tying nine Grammys for a single project for 1999’s “Supernatural” (including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Smooth”), as well as three Latin Grammys.

He has also received the Billboard Century Award (1996), was ushered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1998), received the Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Lifetime Achievement honor (2009), and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors Award (2013). Among many other honors, Santana has been cited by Rolling Stone as #15 on their list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

With the 2014 release of “Corazón,” Santana surpassed the Rolling Stones and is one of only two music acts in Billboard history to score at least one Top Ten album for six consecutive decades from the 1960s on. April 15, 2016 marked the release date of “Santana IV,” which debuted at No. 5 on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart and marks Santana’s 14th Top 10 album.

Santana is currently headlining a multi-year residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. In the fall of 2014, Carlos Santana released his memoir “The Universal Tone: Bringing My Story to Light.”

For tickets and more information, visit santana.com or majesticempire.com.