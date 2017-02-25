Buttercup to perform at the Empire Theatre

Buttercup, a life affirming art-rock band from Texas, is set to perform in support of their upcoming album “Battle of Flowers” at the Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., on Friday, April 14 at 8:30 p.m.

Cabaret seating with cocktail service ($30) and traditional theatre seating ($20) are now available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800.745.3000. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

At once a full-on rock machine and a performance art collective, Erik Sanden, bassist odie, and Grammy award winning guitarist/producer Joe Reyes have spent over 15 years as members of Buttercup. Their new 12 song recording, “Battle of Flowers,” set to be released in April 2017 on Bedlamb and Palo Santo Records, is the band’s first release in eight years.

Mixed by Larry Crane (Elliot Smith, Death Cab for Cutie, Sleater-Kinney) in Portland Ore., the album is their first release to consist of totally live takes recorded in the band’s rehearsal studio. Adding to the Buttercup sound on drums and guitar are brothers Emilio and Diego Navaira, sons of Tejano music legend Emilio Navaira Sr., currently on Sting’s 2017 tour as direct support and under their other music project The Last Bandoleros.

Buttercup has enlisted John Dufilho (Apples in Stereo) to join them on drums for the release show. Dufilho’s lightning fast band Clifffs will close the show and San Antonio/Austin pop-rock collaborative, Slomo Drags, will open the show.

“It’s a nod to San Antonio,” said vocal front man Erik Sanden. “But also Buttercup is a flower. And our songs are built to win wars. Our first record was called ‘Sick Yellow Flower.’ Going back to our roots.”

With over six albums, a DVD and countless genre-bending live shows, Buttercup has remained current and vital despite shifts in music tastes and technology.