The Briscoe Western Art Museum presents ‘Night of Artists’ art sale and exhibition

The Briscoe Western Art Museum presents its 16th annual “Night of Artists” art sale and exhibition featuring 73 of the country’s top Western artists. Each year, “Night of Artists” draws art enthusiasts, collectors and visitors to the Briscoe Campus for a chance to view and purchase over 260 works from the country’s top Western artists.

Opening weekend includes a VIP Preview and Artist Awards on Friday, March 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. and the main art sale and reception on Saturday night, where guests can enjoy food, libations and live music while bidding on art work and mingling with participating artists. The Saturday evening event concludes with live entertainment and dancing under the stars. A public exhibition follows from April 2 to May 14 with all unsold art available for purchase.

Internationally acclaimed Western artists include: Nicholas Coleman, Billy Schenck, TD Kelsey, Mick Doellinger, George Hallmark, Mark Kohler, Mark Maggiori, Krystii Melanie, Noe Perez and Kim Wiggins. Local artists include: Cliff Cavin, Gladys Roldan-de-Moras, and Caroline Korbell Carrington.

“Night of Artists” marks the largest fundraiser for the Briscoe Western Art Museum with proceeds supporting the institution. The Briscoe will also unveil its new Museum App in conjunction with the show that features a special highlights tour of the exhibition along with behind the scenes videos with featured artists. The Museum App also includes other tour options with exclusive content like artist interviews and bonus information.

The Briscoe Western Art Museum, named in honor of the late Texas Governor, Dolph Briscoe, Jr. and his wife, Janey Slaughter Briscoe, preserves and presents the art, history and culture of the American West through engaging exhibitions, educational programs and public events reflective of the region’s rich traditions and shared heritage.

Located along the San Antonio River Walk, 210 W. Market Street, its campus is inclusive of the restored historic 1930s former San Antonio Public Library building which now serves as the Museum space with nine galleries on three levels; the three-story Jack Guenther Pavilion used for event rentals and programs; and the outdoor McNutt Sculpture Garden. For more information about the Briscoe Western Art Museum, visit BriscoeMuseum.org or follow them on Twitter @BriscoeMuseum.