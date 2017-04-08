ARTS San Antonio presents Che Malambo from Argentina

Che Malambo is bringing their percussive dance and music spectacle to San Antonio this spring.

The powerhouse all-male Argentinian dance company will perform on Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s Street. Tickets ($29-99) are available online at ArtsSA.org.

The all new production of Che Malambo will excite audiences with their dynamic blend of precision footwork, rhythmic stomping, drumming and song born from the heart of the South American gaucho (South American cowboy) tradition.

“This tour will be the first time that we visit Texas all together and we are very excited that it includes a performance in San Antonio. From what we have heard, San Antonio is iconically Texas – a colorful city with nice people and has distinct Mexican flair to it,” said Matthew Bledshoe, Che Malambo manager. “Our group comes directly from Argentina, and we present a crowd-pleasing show based around, Malambo, which is the traditional dance of the gauchos, but we present it in a way that is exciting for today’s audiences. It’s very different from how the cowboys dance in Texas, but our roots can be traced back to similar beginnings in Spain so that is something that connects us in a way!”

Malambo began in the 17th century as competitive duels that tested skills of agility, strength and dexterity among the gaucho. It soon evolved to include its hallmark zapeteo — the fast-paced footwork inspired by the rhythm of galloping horses. In addition to zapateo, Malambo features the drumming of traditional Argentine bombo, and whirling boleadoras — a throwing weapon made up of intertwined cords weighted with stones.

“The 14 men that make up our group are some of the best performers in all of Argentina – we sing, dance and do some impressive tricks with our Boleadoras (lassos) which were originally used for hunting in our home country. We promise a performance unlike anything you have ever seen before, and we are pretty sure we will have the audience jumping to their feet out of excitement,” added Bledshoe.

Che Malambo, created by French director and choreographer Gilles Brinas, has been thrilling audiences around the world since its premiere in Paris in 2007. They return to North America following a limited engagement at the sold out “Fall for Dance” series at New York City Center.

Brinas first learned about Malambo while researching traditional dances. He soon fell under its spell and travelled to the Pampas region of Argentina to engage with the gaucho and further his exploration of their traditions. Inspired by the dance and the talent of its exponents, he created Che Malambo to share this powerful, passionate form with international audiences.

Brinas, is a dancer, director and choreographer, and performed with prestigious dance companies throughout Europe including Ballet de l’Opéra de Lyon (under the direction of Vittorio Biagi and Miklo Sparemblek), the Ballet of the Twentieth Century by Maurice Béjart at La Scala in Milan (choreographer Amedeo Amodio) and the Grand Ballet de France, and in the company of Robert Hossein (choreographer George Skibine).

The Che Malambo all-male and all-Argentinian company is comprised by Federico Arrua, Fernando Castro, Francisco Ciares, Claudio Diaz, Miguel Flores, Federico Gareis, Albanano Jimenez, Walter Kochanowski, Gonzalo Leiva, Facundo Lencina, Gabriel Lopez, Exequiel Maya, Daniel Medina and Jose Palacio.

This performance supports the nonprofit mission of ARTS San Antonio to entertain, enrich and educate the people of San Antonio and South Texas.

For more information, visit www.chemalambolive.com.