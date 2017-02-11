Art in the Garden features steel sculptures of George Tobolowsky

By Connie Swann

The San Antonio Botanical Garden continues its Art in the Garden programming with a new sculpture installation featuring the works of George Tobolowsky.

Opening Thursday, Feb. 23, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., the 10-month solo exhibit of Tobolowsky’s work will include more than 10 steel sculptures placed in the Lucile Halsell Conservatory setting. The evening reception is free and open to the public.

Based at the Mountain Springs Sculpture Studio in Mountain Springs, Texas, Tobolowsky creates abstract metal sculptures from found objects, pieces of bulky industrial castoffs scoured from scrap yards and fabrication plants. The metal pieces, rarely altered, are arranged into balanced compositions fit together like “pieces of a jigsaw puzzle.” Considered part assemblage and part recycling, his work follows closely the artistic influence of Louise Nevelson.

While pursuing a law degree at Southern Methodist University, Tobolowsky minored in sculpture and was mentored by artist James Surls. After several decades building a successful law career, Tobolowsky launched his studio practice 10 years ago and has amassed on his resume numerous solo and group exhibitions throughout the United States and internationally. His work was most recently exhibited at the National Academy of Art in New Delhi, India, and the Museum of Jewish Art in Dallas, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.sabot.org.