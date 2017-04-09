2017 Vans Warped Tour is coming to San Antonio

The entire lineup for 2017’s Vans Warped Tour , presented by Journeys, revealed not only current favorites and promising up and comers, but a deep list of legacy acts spanning the tour’s 23 year history.

Now in its 23rd year, the Vans Warped Tour continues to solidify itself as the must attend festival over summer for rock and music lovers alike. The tour will stop in San Antonio on Saturday, July 29 at the AT&T Center beginning at 11 a.m.

In the tradition of celebrating the tour’s musical roots, the lineup includes bands such as CKY, Sick Of It All, Municial Waste, The Adolescents, Strung Out, T.S.O.L, Anti-Flag, Hatebreed and others, who are legends in the punk, hardcore and metal core world.

Returning this year is the “Mutant Party Zone,” which will provide festival goers with two stages dedicated to heavy music from bands such as The Acacia Strain, Being As An Ocean, Blessthefall, Carnifex, Fit For A King, GWAR and any more.

The Vans Warped Tour has always been a place of music discovery and this year is no exception – the “Full Sail Stage” has up and comers like Boston Manor, Creeper, The Gospel Youth, Knocked Loose, Movements and Trophy Eyes positioned to break this summer.

Overall, the tour continues to offer something for every fan showcasing the best in pop punk, rock, hard core, hip-hop, dance and indie.

The Vans Warped Tour is the largest traveling music festival in the United States and the longest-running touring music festival in North America. Originally conceived by founder Kevin Lyman in 1995 as an eclectic alternative rock festival, with a focus on punk rock, over the years the tour has grown to include a multitude of genres, including metal, hip hop, reggae, pop and more. It remains one of the best tours to attend to discover emerging acts, to learn more about wonderful nonprofits and companies who are working to make a positive impact on the world that surround them, and to meet like-minded friends.

“As we enter our 23rd year on the road, continuing our mission of music, philanthropy and education is what I look forward to most. The Vans Warped Tour is not for all, but every summer I look forward to seeing those fans who do chose to come and engage and be a positive force in our community,” said Kevin Lyman, Vans Warped Tour founder.

In addition, the tour continues to host a wide array of amazing nonprofits and educational workshops for attendees. Teens With a Purpose, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), Donate Life New England, Planned Parenthood, Keep A Breast, Testicular Cancer Foundation and Project HEAL, just to name a few. Fans can see their favorite bands as well as become educated on these causes and how they can help.

Tickets for this year’s tour on are sale now and can be purchased at vanswarpedtour.com.