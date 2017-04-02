Árbol de la Vida sculpture will celebrate San Antonio’s ranching heritage

The San Antonio River Foundation (SARF) is pleased to invite communities and cultures to come together for a series of charlas, a series of community dialogues.

The greater San Antonio area is encouraged to participate in the making of Margarita Cabrera’s “Árbol de la Vida: Voces de Tierra” sculpture for the San Antonio River Foundation’s public art portal at the Mission San Francisco de la Espada. Everyone is invited to tell stories of San Antonio’s mission and ranching history.

Our very own community’s stories will give form and inspire the creation of many clay sculptures found within the árbol de la vida sculpture. These community sculptures will form part of the overall public artwork. The mission of the “Árbol de la Vida: Voces de Tierra” project is to celebrate San Antonio’s ranching heritage through the eyes of the community.

This true community public art project will bring the San Antonio community together to artistically help carve and give form to its shared story. Made by the community for the community, this iconic sculpture will celebrate the world heritage site of San Francisco de la Espada, and bring focus to the rich natural and cultural environment that surrounds it. The sculpture will enrich the lives of the people of San Antonio and enhance the makeup of its diverse community one story at a time for many future generations to come.

“Margarita’s work, which has been rapidly gaining national attention, provides a wonderful addition to San Antonio’s Mission Reach collection,” stated Robert Amerman, SARF’s executive director. “As a regional Latina artist with depth in local San Antonio projects via her Artpace residency, Margarita’s collaboration-based projects continue to extend and enhance our discussions surrounding the manifest strengths found in our layered culture. Margarita’s work serves as a bridge and an embrace.”

The project will have three distinct community opportunities: Part one – A series of four storytelling dialogues throughout the city in which the public is welcome to provide, or to come listen to fascinating stories told by our very own community members; Part two – A series of workshops in which the public can fabricate clay sculptures inspired by the community’s stories which will be added to the Árbol de la Vida; and Part three – A coming together and unveiling celebration to honor our cultural history, our diversity, our creativity and our newly bonded community.

The Part one storytelling charlas/dialogues are currently scheduled for the following dates and locations:

Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m.- 5 p.m. Dialogue at Mission Espada, 10040 Espada Road

Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Dialogue at Mexican Cultural Institute San Antonio, 600 Hemisfair Plaza Way, Mónica del Arenal, directora

Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Dialogue at Blue Star Contemporary, 116 Blue Star, Mary Heathcott, executive director

Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Dialogue at Trinity University, Niedorf Gallery, One Trinity Place

Registration is required for the Part one storytelling charlas and the Part two sculpture workshops, scheduled for May, June and July of this year. Interested participants can learn more and register here: www.margaritacabrera.com/arboldelavidamission

Why ranching history?

Mission San Francisco de la Espada is currently understood as the only Spanish colonial mission in the United States which maintains contact with its original ranching operation: Rancho de las Cabras. Texas’ ranching legacy can be attributed to the initial efforts of the mission ranches. The rancho’s ruins and pastures can be found approximately 30 miles south of San Antonio in Floresville, Texas.

Tours of this property are currently by reservation only via the National Park Service. Mission San Francisco de la Espada is administered by San Antonio Missions National Historical Park. Mission Espada, within San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, is the subject of an online lesson plan produced by Teaching with Historic Places. This lesson plan thematically ties the Mission’s history to its ranching origins. Teaching with Historic Places is a National Register program that offers classroom-ready lesson plans on properties listed in the National Register.